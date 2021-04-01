JOIN IN from Spain as Glastonbury Festival goes Virtual.

Glastonbury Festival is set to return for one night only and this time will be in virtual format and wellies will be optional.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic many events have been cancelled in the last year. Glastonbury music festival is just one of these, and so far the iconic festival has been cancelled for two years running due to the COVID pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Organisers have now come up with a unique idea, which will allow music fans from Spain and elsewhere in the world to join in too. Tickets have now gone on sale for a one night special of live music, which will take place in May.

Worthy Farm is set to host the live streaming event which will treat views from the comfort of their own home to a five-hour event. The event will feature a stunning variety of artists and will showcase iconic festival landmarks including the Stone Circle.

The online event will include performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice, and will feature landmarks such as the Stone Circle and the Pyramid Field.

Music fans in Spain and across the world will be able to join in online as the event is set to be broadcast for four separate time zones. The live streams will be staggered and fans will be out to select a time zone and payment denomination suited to their location.

Speaking about the show and planned guest appearances Emily Eavis said, “After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle.

“It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations.

“We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”