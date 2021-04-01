Huge cloud of black smoke visible for miles after fire at pallet factory

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: @BombersValencia

Huge cloud of black smoke visible for miles after fire at a pallet factory in Valencia.

FIREFIGHTERS were called around 4pm this afternoon, Thursday, April 1, to a blaze at a pallet factory in Aldaia, which caused a thick column of smoke “visible from the A3 motorway”.

The flames mainly affected the outer area of the building, with firefighters from Torrent, Paterna and Catarroja deployed to the site to fight the flames and contain the fire.

According to 112 Emergencias there were no injuries and despite the large column of black smoke caused by the fire, air traffic at nearby Manises airport was not disrupted.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

