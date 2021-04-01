Huelva Traffic Accident Injures Four

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, on Wednesday 31, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the local Huelva Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, and the road maintenance unit, to a location in Gibraleón, in the province of Huelva.

Emergency services were mobilised after 112 received a call from a member of the public at 12.45pm, reporting a head-on traffic accident between two cars, with the occupants of the two vehicles in need of medical assistance, at Km93 on the N-341 in Gibraleón.

On arrival at the incident at this Huelva traffic accident, the EPES 061 medical staff treated four persons – three men, aged 40, 43, and 55, and a 35-year-old woman – for injuries sustained in the collision, who were all subsequently transferred by ambulance to the Infanta Elena and Juan Ramón Jiménez hospitals in Huelva province, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

