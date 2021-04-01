Hit and run drunk driver left motorcyclist seriously injured.

A DRUNK driver who left a motorcyclist seriously injured and fled the scene of the accident in Vilanova i la Geltrú in Barcelona.

Police found the 26-year-old Spanish driver parked in an urbanisation where he tried to cover up the damage to his vehicle by saying he had collided with a fence and denied any involvement in the accident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A breathalyser test showed he was twice over the legal alcohol limit.

Mossos d’Esquadra faces charges of gross negligence, abandoning the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident occurred shortly after 10pm on the C-246a road, at km 46.2.

Mossos said the driver of the car pulled out as the motorcyclist was overtaking, leaving the biker with “serious injuries”, including several fractures, which led to his transfer to the Vall d’Hebron hospital in a “very serious condition”.

The driver of the crashed motorcycle remains in the ICU of the Vall d’Hebron hospital in a very serious condition.

The arrested man was brought before the court on Sunday and the examining magistrate ordered his release on bail.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hit and run drunk driver left motorcyclist seriously injured”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.