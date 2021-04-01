Garbage Company in Spain’s Malaga Shells Out €24,000 Compensation

GARBAGE company shells out €24,000 in compensation after a woman suffered a fall in Spain’s Malaga

Limasa III, the company that until a few months ago was responsible for cleaning the city streets, has been ordered to pay €24,722.39 in compensation to a woman who slipped and injured herself during the 2016 strike. The court heard that on March 7 the complainant was walking with her daughter “and when she entered Calle Francisco de Rioja she suffered a fall due to the slippery surface of the pavement given the existence on the ground of rainwater and oil and other substances from the immense quantity of garbage accumulated in the place, that practically occupied all the space that pedestrians had to walk on”.

The woman’s legal team also pointed out that on this narrow street there were also several garbage bins overflowing with rubbish that had spilled out onto the street. For the injuries she suffered, the woman initially sued Malaga City Council for €49,444.79; this was dismissed by the Town Hall but now has been partially upheld to the tune of nearly €25,000.

During proceedings, Limasa argued that although the rubbish had accumulated because workers were on strike, there was more than enough room for the woman and he daughter to pass. The company also blamed the rainy weather for her accident. In deciding on the amount of compensation, the judge ruled that while the garbage company was responsible, the woman’s own carelessness also contributed to the accident.

Meanwhile, another company that provides services for Malaga City Council, Talher, has been ordered to pay €649.65 in compensation to the owner of a truck who collided with the branches of a tree “that were invading the road when he was driving on May 31, 2017 in an auxiliary lane at number 53 Avenida de Andalucía.”