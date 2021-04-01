Future additions to Orihuela’s El Palmeral

THE first 15 palm shoots have emerged from seeds planted by pupils at the Jesus Maria school in Orihuela.

They were taking part in the El future del Palmeral en tus manos (The future of El Palmeral in your hands) project to involve the young in the Environment department in safeguarding the future of Orihuela’s palm forest.

The seeds germinated over the weekend to the pupils’ surprise and delight.

“It was amazing that the palms should have sprouted so soon,” said Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio who visited the school to inspect the future date palms. “It was also a coincidence that they germinated on Palm Sunday.”

More than 1,100 palms are expected to sprout over the next week or so in germinators at Orihuela’s primary schools where fifth-year pupils are currently taking part in the project.

