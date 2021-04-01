Forty-three Malaga municipalities Covid-Free in the last fourteen days

THE past couple of weeks have seen the Covid infection rates see-saw throughout Spain, but the latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that a total of 43 municipalities in Malaga have remained Covid-free over the last 14 days. In the province, nine municipalities remain at extreme risk from coronavirus, but this is still a vast improvement on a few weeks ago when almost half of Malaga was in this situation.

Most of the virus-free municipalities are located in the Serrania de Ronda and Axarquia regions, while Atajate remains the only area in the entire province that hasn’t registered a single infection throughout the entire pandemic.

Of the nine regions still considered to be at the highest risk level – that is, more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – none are major cities and all have relatively small populations.

The cumulative incidence rate has risen slightly in Malaga this week, from 81.6 on Tuesday to 88.2 on Wednesday, March 31.

In other news, the Central Government has said it will meet to discuss the new law requiring beach-goers to wear masks after facing criticism for introducing the measure ahead of the summer season. Several communities, including Valencia, already has this rule in place, but the new proposal suggests implementing the law throughout Spain.

According to Spanish daily Sur, Minister of Health Carolina Darias had said: “There is a way to apply this law in a harmonised and contextualised way because a long time has elapsed since the decree law was passed and before the parliamentary approval of the law that was published yesterday.”