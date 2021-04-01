THE former head of Malaga’s Tourism Board, Ana Gomez, has died aged 64.

The tourism chief, who was also a councillor at Malaga City Council, has died.

The lawyer, who started her career in tourism at the Provincial Council, was twice manager of the Tourist Board and was also a councillor at Malaga City Council.

Ana Gomez died last night in Madrid at the age of 64, prompting messages from the business and tourism sector.

Although she had been living in Malaga, Ana Gomez was born in Lucena in Cordoba and was an official at Malaga Provincial Council, where she became manager of the Tourist Board.

In the Junta de Andalucia, Ana Gomez was Vice Minister of Tourism, General Director of Tourism Development and Promotion, delegate of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism in Malaga and General Director of European Affairs and Foreign Cooperation. She was also manager of the Malaga Planning and Development Society (Sopde) and a councillor at Malaga City Council.

