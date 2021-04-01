Farmhouse Roof Fall Ends in Young Man’s Death in Almeria’s Tabernas

Farmhouse roof fall ends in young man’s tragic death in Almeria’s Tabernas.

In the Spanish town of Tabernas, tragically a 22-year-old man has died after he accidentally fell from a farmhouse roof, as confirmed by the Emergencias 112 Andalucia service, which is part of the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The emergency services were alerted at shortly before midnight when Emergencies 112 received a call for help. The distress call said that the young man in Tabernas had fallen from a farmhouse roof.

The scene was quickly attended by the Tabernas Local Police along with the Guardia civil and the Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).

Sadly, though when the Guardia Civil officers arrived at the scene of the farmhouse accident they were able to certify that the young man had died from the fall. It is believed that the fall was accidental and that he had fallen from a roof made of uralite.

His body has been transferred to Almeria’s Forensic Anatomical Clinic.

Source: Junta de Andalucia