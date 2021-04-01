Experts Warn of Jellyfish on Costa del Sol’s Beaches

EXPERTS have warned of jellyfish found on the Costa del Sol’s beaches.

The experts have said the jellyfish found on Costa del Sol beaches have stung some people, while others have been found washed up on the shore.

Swimmers and others have reported seeing jellyfish close to the shore on several Costa del Sol beaches, leaving several people stung.

Marine biologist Jesus Bellido, at Malaga’s Aula del Mar marine centre said they have found specimens along much of the Costa del Sol, from Nerja to Mijas.

The biologist said: “We are receiving notices from all the points where there are people walking, swimming… it is widespread.”

Experts have said a change of wind direction is expected to move the jellyfish back out to sea, however they have advised bathers to still watch out for them.

The news comes after thousands of jellyfish known as By-the-wind-sailors were washed up onto Elche’s La Marina beaches.

Unlike the Portuguese Man O’War whose sting is so dangerous that beaches are closed once they put in an appearance, the small purple jelly fish are harmless.

The sails on their backs allow the jellyfish to catch the wind and travel on ocean currents but they are at the mercy of the wind with hundreds, and sometimes thousands, frequently washed up on Mediterranean beaches after stormy weather.

Malaga’s Aula del Mar marine centre recently announced it may be forced to close unless it receives €500,000 in funding.

The centre’s president, Juan Antonio Lopez, said he now wants Malaga City Council, the Junta de Andalucia and the Provincial Council to each give €150,000 so the centre can stay open and continuing receiving tourists.