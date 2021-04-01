Elche’s early warning system

A TEAM from Elche-based Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) is to monitor local wastewater for Covid-19.

Samples will be taken from Elche’s Algoros, Arenales del Sol and Carrizales treatment plants and analysed in a €40,000 project financed by the regional government, explained the UMH rector, Juan Jose Ruiz, and Mireia Molla who heads the Generalitat’s Environment and Agriculture department.

Jose Navarro Pedreño, lecturer from the UMH’s Agrochemical and Environment faculty who is heading the project, explained that analysing and evaluating the wastewater from all three plants will serve as an early warning system for the presence of Covid in the local population.

Previously the UMH has centred on the Vega Baja and the Vinalopo Bajo’s wastewater, given the areas’ economic and environmental importance and its effect on coastal areas.

Now, owing to the pandemic, the regional government has asked the University to monitor on Elche’s wastewater as well as that of southern Alicante.

