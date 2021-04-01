EasyJet Announces News Routes Between UK and Spain This Summer

EASYJET has announced three new routes connecting the UK and Spain for this summer.

The airline announced the new routes, which will see EasyJet flying passengers between the UK and Spain.

The new routes in Spain that will connect Malaga, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca with the British city of Birmingham during the summer season.

The route between Malaga and Birmingham will be operational from June 29 to October 30, with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This new route reinforces the airline’s commitment to Malaga, a city in which it will inaugurate its seasonal base in June with three aircraft, according to EasyJet.

The connection between Alicante and Birmingham will operate between June 30 and October 29 with three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, the route between Palma de Mallorca and Birmingham will operate between July 3 and October 30 with three weekly frequencies, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The three new routes are now available on the airline’s website.

EasyJet’s general manager for southern Europe, Javier Gandara, said: “We know that the desire to fly is still present and at EasyJet we are prepared to take our customers to the most popular destinations, in addition to doing so with all the guarantees security and flexibility.”

He added: “Aware that nowadays it is not only a question of the destination, we are applying a series of security measures and ambitious flexibility policies to offer our passengers a travel experience that suits their needs and allows them to book with confidence knowing that if your plans change, so can your flight.”

The news comes as Spain has announced it expects to introduce vaccine passports to help tourism.