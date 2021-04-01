Dignified Housing programme inaugurated in Palma

HOUSING problems do cause difficulties in Palma and action is being taken to try to assist those in need with advice as well as an increase in social housing stock.

Palma Council regularly set up an information table in Cala Major and local councillors recently visited in order to discuss resident’s needs and explain the purposes of the ‘Dignified Housing’ project.

This operation is one of the most important in the Western Coastal Plan, is funded by the European Union and aims at the social integration of the most vulnerable residents of the neighbourhood and the improvement of living conditions.

In addition, residents of Cala Major and Sant Agustí will be able to sign up for the different services offered by the project, such as legal advice, support in administrative procedures in the social aid network, advice on home improvements and so on.

There is also support and assistance to families at risk of eviction or other situations of social risk.