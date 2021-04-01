COVID expert asks people to ‘hold out for eight more weeks’ before considering a ‘new situation’

Leading virologist and Covid expert Margarita del Val has indicated that within eight weeks, all vulnerable groups in Spain should be vaccinated against coronavirus, at which time the country can begin looking toward a “new situation.” Speaking in an interview with Catalunya Radio, the scientist asked the population to endure “eight more weeks” of restrictions.

She said that the current figures indicate that all vulnerable people should be vaccinated by the end of May.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“All those at risk have to be vaccinated,” she insisted. “And then we’ll see how it goes. Until all those at risk are vaccinated, we all have to be patient.” Until then, we still need to be “very careful,” she said.

One point the Covid expert has been very vocal on is the importance of everyone accepting the vaccine when it is offered, regardless of which brand of jab is available. She stressed that there is no such thing as a “good” vaccine or a “bad” vaccine, adding that “They are all good for everyone.”

“No one should expect another vaccine. When someone is offered one, please accept it,” she implored, adding that people shouldn’t pass up one vaccine in the hope that they will be offered another.

Her comments come after several European countries, including Spain, suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over fears it could lead to blood clots. The

More than half of Spaniards, 52 per cent to be precise now consider the AstraZeneca vaccine to be unsafe, twice as many as just a month ago, according to a YouGov survey published on Monday, March 22. The reputation of the Oxford University drug has taken a serious blow over the past couple of weeks as several countries, including Spain, decided to temporarily stop using it due to fears it could cause potentially lethal blood clots. Following these revelations, a staggering number of the population has lost its confidence in the jab, with only 38 per cent now considering it safe.