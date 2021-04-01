Couple Forced to Return to The UK Are Furious With The Government

A COUPLE who have been forced to return back to the UK are furious with the government after being sent empty Covid tests.

64-year-old Steve Perry and his wife, sixty-three-year-old Elaine, had to return back to Teeside last weekend after spending lockdown in a Benidorm apartment.

The ex-pat couple has accused the government of treating them “like dogs” after they were sent an empty tube from its recommended test providers.

Due to Brexit, the couple were forced to return to Teesside as rules state that Brits are not allowed to remain in EU countries without residency.

Teeside Live reported that Steve and Elaine each paid €110 (£93.64) for a Covid-19 test ahead of their flight back to Newcastle Airport on Sunday, as well as forking out £182 (€213.77)each to the government recommended company 001 Doctor to receive the tests when they returned.

In accordance with government guidelines, which state that travellers should quarantine for 10 days and take a Covid test on day two and day eight, the couple has since been isolating in an apartment in Teesside but have still not received the tests.

They fear they may have fallen for a scam, as Steve has been sent a tube with no swab inside and Elaine has not received anything.

Steve says they are both “worried sick” about what could happen if they don’t receive their tests, continuing: “We paid a separate company 001 Doctor £182 each to send us these tests. We can’t get a hold of them, they have sent me a test but they haven’t put anything in just a little tube.”

“When I opened the box there is a little tube and no swab. My wife’s hasn’t turned up at all. This should have been here – this is day three. We’re worried about what’s going to happen, no one has given me an answer. It’s the stress of trying to find these things out – nobody wants to help you.”

“They have had £700 (€821.92)off me and I am not a rich man. We shouldn’t have to pay anything, we’re British citizens. If you are a British citizen they treat you like a dog!”

“I feel like I have been cheated by our own country. My father and grandfather fought for this country. I just feel really angry.”

Elaine is questioning how the Government has vetted the recommended testing services and says: “They should have been here when we got off the plane.

“We have sat here three days and no one wants to give us an answer.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “All private providers of covid-19 tests must declare that they meet the minimum required standards, and be reviewed by the independent United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). We do not endorse or recommend any particular private test provider, and expect all providers to meet the necessary standards.”

