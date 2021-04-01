College of Physicians Calls for “Prudence, Restraint and Pateince”

THE College of Physicians of Malaga calls for “prudence, restraint and patience” over the Easter period.

The College of Physicians of Malaga (Commalaga) has called the public to act with responsibility on Holy Thursday and Good Friday to avoid a repeat of the last few days where people “crowded in queue to see the images of the brotherhoods and brotherhoods of the Holy Week in Malaga.”

The institution added that “avoiding a fourth wave is not only in the hands of the citizens but also of the administrations and the brotherhoods themselves, thus appealing to individual and collective responsibility.”

The Brotherhoods have been asked to “delimit the space with stripes on the ground to guarantee the distance since not all have it established in this way.”

The institute said in a statement that it has concerns about the events happening over Passion Weeks and urges everyone to have “prudence, restraint and patience.”

After a rise in cases following the Christmas period, The College of Physicians warns that this experience “does nothing but think of a possible fourth wave.” For the corporation “it is essential that we learn from what we have already experienced and do not forget how the virus acts when there are more lax measures.”

Greater control in the hospitality sector has been advised, with the Board of Directors of the College of Physicians saying “a relaxed attitude is observed and not all establishments maintain a safe distance between diners’ tables.”

They also remind the public that “Sitting at the table cannot be synonymous with removing the mask.”

Those who smoke are also warned: “You should not smoke in a group because we are exposing other people with whom you are contagious to possible contagion.”

