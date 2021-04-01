BOOKSHELF HIDDEN TREASURE with Harry Potter book.

A family have been left in awe after they discovered that a Harry Potter book that had been collecting dust on a bookshelf which was bought by their late mum, is in fact a rare first edition. The book is from 1997 and the hardback copy is considered as the “ultimate Potter collector’s item”.

The collector’s item that had been gathering dust turned out to be from the first print run ever made. The four daughters who lost their mum to breast cancer when she was only aged 44 have been stunned by the discovery. Their mum was a primary school teacher and had always been passionate about reading. Sadly, she died in 2005, but left a house full of memories and books that she had collected over the years.

The rare first edition could be worth a staggering £30,000 at auction but could raise more. Many Brits have grown up with the Harry Potter series, which became a worldwide phenomenon in both print and in movie format.

The book is set to go up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire with an estimated value of £20,000-£30,000.

The former schoolteacher’s eldest daughter believes that once auctioned the money will be a “heaven sent” gift from her mother. The daughter who is a council worker from Burton-upon-Trent, Staffs, explained that finding out the value of the book was like an Antiques Roadshow moment.

The book also only cost her mum £1 to buy in the first place. The daughter said, “The book, which has been gathering dust on a shelf for years, is a Harry Potter first edition.

“We were really shocked to find out it’s worth £20,000-£30,000.

“I couldn’t believe it when Hansons Auctioneers confirmed it was genuine and told me the estimate.

“It was like one of those moments on TV’s Antiques Road Show.

“When mum bought the book all those years ago, I would imagine for no more than £1, she would have had no idea it would end up being so valuable.”