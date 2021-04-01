Bodies Discovered off the Mojacar Coast in Spain’s Almeria

BODIES discovered off the Mojacar and Garrucha coast in Spain’s Almeria.

Sadly, two lifeless bodies have been recovered after they were found floating in the water off the Almeria coast. The lifeless bodies were recovered from the water on Wednesday between Garrucha and Mojacar in Spain’s Almeria. According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia service, two bodies have been recovered.

The first body is thought to be that of one of 14 immigrants who had been in a boat that capsised near Percheles, in Mazarrón last Saturday. The “Performer” boat was confirmed to have located a lifeless body in Almeria waters according to sources speaking to Europa Press.

Emergencias 112 Andalucia received reports on Wednesday at around 13:30 hours saying that a body had been spotted floating in the ocean. The sighting of the body had been made from a boat and the body was estimated to be around one mile from shore in an anchorage area. The body had been floating in the water between Almeria’s Vera and Garrucha.

Quickly emergency services were assembled and the Guardia civil along with local police from Garrucha and the Maritime rescue set out to recover the body along with emergency health services. The recovery attempt was a difficult one as waves in the area were strong, and according to police sources the body recovered is that of an adult male.

Tragically, shortly before 8 pm the local police of Garrucha were able to inform the coordination centre of a further body. This body was discovered only metres from Mojacar’s shore, and this time sadly it was a body of a minor, according to police sources. The body was recovered by emergency services.

Source: Diario de Almeria