A METER installed in Elche’s Glorieta will detect and measure airborne Covid-19 particles

The pioneering project from Castellon’s Jaume I University, which received €99,000 funding from the BBVA Foundation, involves collecting air samples in Castellon and Valencia as well as Elche where Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) is collaborating with the initiative.

“The Glorieta is ideal for this study, owing to its bar and café terraces with a lot going on there,” said the UMH rector Juanjo Ruiz at the launch of the project.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Samples will be collected each day for analysis in a process similar to coronavirus PCR testing in a procedure that is the same as looking for Covid presence in wastewater .

The health authorities can then introduce measures, if necessary, in line with the Covid-19 air readings.

Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez congratulated the investigating teams for the “enormously interesting” strategy in fighting the pandemic.

“Once again the UMH and city hall are working together in the general interest in a situation that is also enormously relevant,” the mayor added.

“This meter will provide us with very valuable information which can be used to make decisions and introduce counter-measures that will help to reduce the effects of the coronavirus and control its spread,” Gonzalez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Another anti-Covid weapon.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.