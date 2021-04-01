ANDALUCIA has vaccinated 91 per cent of over 80s

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 70.8 per cent of Spaniards over the age of 80 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with the Andalucian Community leading the race. The data published on Wednesday, March 31 is the first official progress report of immunisation conducted by age, and shows that 90.8 per cent of Andalucians in this priority group have received at least one dose of the vaccination.

Unfortunately, the Central Government has not reached its self-set target of vaccinating 80 per cent of those over 80 years of age by March. The vaccination rollout varies widely across the country, with Catalonia lagging the farthest behind, having vaccinated just 53.8 per cent of over-80s, while just 40.2 per cent have received their second vaccination in Spain. Again, Andalucia is in the lead, having already fully inoculated 58.1 per cent of over 80s. With regard to second doses, the Basque Country has the worst record so far at just 24 per cent.

The Ministry of Health is confident that the pace of vaccinations will pick up as more doses are set to arrive in Spain from April. If the jabs are delivered as planned, Spain will receive 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week, meaning that by mid-April, the vast majority of people in the 70 to 79 age group could be immunised.

In addition, the European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, has vowed to provide Spain with all the vaccines it needs in order to inoculate 70 per cent of the adult population by the summer.

Mr Breton said that they are “working very hard” with vaccine companies and member countries to ensure that the planned deadlines are met. “We have to realise that a single country cannot develop everything necessary for the production of vaccines. We are a continent and we will be able to fight because we are working together,” he stressed.