3,500 Allowed to Attend Eurovision Song Contest

They also said they would “announce more details in the coming weeks on how we can safely admit audiences to the Ahoy venue in Rotterdam should the situation allow.”

The organisers added that the health and safety of attendees “remains our top priority” and that all artists and fans will follow a “strict protocol.”

Similar trials have been carried out in Spain and Amsterdam, with 5,000 music fans allowed to attend a non-distanced concert in Barcelona on March 24 and 1,500 fans allowed to attend a music festival near Amsterdam.

The final arrangements for Eurovision are due to be confirmed at the end of the month and are still dependant on whether there is a new peak in infections. It is also unlikely that foreign fans will be able to attend because of the international travel restrictions currently in place.

The event will take place from May 18 until May 22 and includes 39 singers from various nations competing.

The Eurovision final will be shown on television at the same time as the Glastonbury Festival live stream, which features high-profile artists such as Jorja Smith and Coldplay.

Both can be watched from Spain.

Source: BBC.