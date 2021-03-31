OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil has found Spain’s largest producing marijuana plantation.

The Guardia Civil found the marijuana plantation, which they say is Spain’s largest producing one, in Fuensalida, in central Spain.

According to police, the gang who created the plantation had invested nearly €200,000 in it on an isolated rural property in Fuensalida.

Officers say they confiscated 2,466 plants, 982 grams of buds and a handgun from the plantation.

Police say their investigation began after receiving a tip off about a possible marijuana farm and they began looking into a property in Fuensalida.

After searching the property, police found 2,466 plants. They said: “These plants, on which there was a thin mesh that determined their maximum height level, were of an unprecedented variety that require less growth to produce numerous branches and blooms, being able to achieve a harvest in just 25 days.”

In the search carried out in the part of the property that the owners were living in, police say they found a handgun and several knives.

Police from the Guardia Civil detained a man and a woman for the crime of cultivating or producing narcotics, and have made them available to the corresponding Court of First Instance and Instruction of the Guard of Torrijos.

