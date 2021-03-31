The Suez Canal, blocked for days by the beached Ever Given, will have an economic impact on 28,000 Valencia region firms.

The situation would take a week to return to normal and holdups could continue for weeks, admitted Egypt’s Port Authority.

This in turn would stretch Valencian industries’ supply chain even further than usual, the Valencia Chamber of Commerce told the regional Spanish media, pushing up overheads with inevitable repercussions on consumer prices they said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Twenty-five per cent of Valencia Port’s maritime trade is carried out with Asia via Suez, and the traffic jam of approximately 400 ships could mean delays in raw materials for the province’s chemical, plastics, textiles, metallurgice and electrical industries, Chamber of Commerce president Jose Vicente Morata predicted.

The Port Authority foresees “an avalanche” of 25,000 containers when ships finally start to arrive, generating huge transport problems. The four-hour holdups that already affect the port will nevitably increase, announced Fenatport, which represents self-employed port hauliers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suez repercussions on region’s firms.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.