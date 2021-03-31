SPAIN’S Central Government has announced it will review its law requiring masks to be used on beaches.

The government has said they will meet to discuss the law requiring masks on beaches.

The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have agreed to discuss the law that requires the use of masks in swimming pools, beaches and other public places.

The new law, which was announced yesterday, had meant that masks had to be worn in public spaces regardless of whether people could stay 1.5 metres apart, which included beaches and by swimming pools.

However, the government has said it will now review the new law after facing criticism for introducing the move before tourist season.

According to newspaper Sur, Minister of Health Carolina Darias had said: “There is a way to apply this law in a harmonised and contextualised way because a long time has elapsed since the decree law was passed and before the parliamentary approval of the law that was published yesterday.”

While the new law will affect many areas of Spain, Andalucia has had a similar law in effect since last July, meaning that everyone in public spaces, except those who are exempt for medical or other reasons, already have to wear a mask.

Andalucia’s law had made an exemption for those lying down near beaches and swimming pools however, while Spain’s new law does not, meaning mask wearing is now mandatory even on the beach across Spain unless a similar exemption is put in place by the government.

Current fines for being found not wearing a mask begin at €100 and can rise to between €601 and €30,000 for more serious cases.

