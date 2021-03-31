Salón Varietés Theatre reaching for the Stars!

Following a successful fundraising campaign, the Salón Varietés Theatre would like to thank all donors, contributors, guests and sponsors who have helped reach 88% of the target so far!

Events such as the sponsored rambles, icy New Year’s Day swims, a Christmas Bazaar, the recent golf tournament and Colin Pollard’s one man fundraiser have helped immensely, as have several large private donors and hundreds of other individual’s donations.

This past week has also seen the release of a very special song, written especially for the Salón Varietés by James Burn. The anthem-like Ballad beautifully mixes the melancholy of an empty theatre with the optimism of re-opening, which is very much on the horizon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Make New Memories” is sung by Gemma Lloyd and Peet Rothwell, both well-known entertainers on the Costa Del Sol. Gemma most recently performed on the stage as Eva Peron in EVITA in the Autumn and has launched her new act Gemma’s Vintage Jukebox. She is also very busy teaching dance at Club DanSing, which she runs with her mum Tina Lloyd.

Peet Rothwell, most will know as the fantastic Michael Bublé act, who has also performed at the Salón Varietés with great success. Peet is a fitness instructor and lover of dogs as well as an excellent performer. Gemma and Peet’s voices blend beautifully and the song can be found over on the Salón Varietés Theatre Facebook page and YouTube channel and will be aired on Central FM!

There are still quite a few events in planning, and the Salón Varietés fundraising team welcomes fun ideas and activities that can bring the community together, while helping to support the theatre.

“With the uncertainty about the next level of restrictions, as well as the current progress of the vaccination program here in Spain, it’s very difficult to judge when the theatre will be able to re-open full time for shows. However, this doesn’t stop the community from working together to make sure the doors don’t shut for good. Together we can achieve great things!” A member of the fundraising committee told us.

Watch the single here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJgx-7ng-lQ

Every donation helps here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-salon-01

Email the theatre here: fundraising@salonvarietes.com