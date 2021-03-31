RYANAIR’S boss, Michael O’Leary, has said passengers will receive refunds if travel laws change to prevent holidays.

The Ryanair boss said the airline will be offering refunds to passengers who cannot fly if travel laws change.

Michael O’Leary said: “If there are any delays or disruptions with that booking with Ryanair you can change those bookings free of charge.

“So you can book now safe in the knowledge you won’t lose your money or be taking any risk.”

The Ryanair boss also said he believes UK nationals will be able to travel internationally for holidays again soon.

He said: “We don’t believe there will be any restrictions or any hotel quarantines during the period June, July, August and September.

“This is when many British families are now booking their summer holidays.

“Most of them go to Spain, France, Greece, Italy or Portugal and I think they will be free to do so in June, July and August.”

He also spoke about the safety measures in place when passengers do fly. O’Leary said: “People in families will be sitting together and everybody will still be wearing masks.

“We will still require you to wear masks but there is no way you can separate people on board an aircraft.

“You won’t be separated at the terminal or on the aircraft.

“You will be required to wear a mask, you will be travelling with the greatest safety.”

The news comes as Spain prepares to welcome tourists.

