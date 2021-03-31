Regional tourism is ticking over

FRANCESC COLOMER, the Valencian Community’s regional Tourism secretary explained that he was depending on local tourism over Easter.

“We are banking on Valencia region tourists,” Colomer said, owing to the restrictions on travel between Spain’s autonomous regions.

“There won’t be crowds of international tourists,” he explained, adding that even before the pandemic they were in any case “less significant” at this time of the year.

Speaking as Easter Week commenced, Colomer argued that the domestic market “wants to travel,” and the regional economy has not slumped to the extent that it has hindered mobility and tourism.

The Generalitat has distributed 20,270 Bono Viaje vouchers so far this year, with 13,867 reservations made between January and June, the Tourism chief said.

The scheme, introduced last year to encourage tourism inside the Valencian Community, is open to all residents registered on their municipal Padron. The vouchers pay up to 70 per cent of holiday bookings – with a €600 ceiling – for a minimum stay of two nights.

Most reservations made using the Bono Viaje vouchers were for hotel stays for an average of five nights and many were package deals, Colomer revealed.

“These include all kinds of services that benefit other sectors, directly and indirectly, to keep them ticking over.”

