Police Rescue Five Kittens in Motril

POLICE from the Guardia Civil in Motril have rescued five kittens from a bin.

The kittens are now being cared for by an animal rescue association after being rescued by police from the Guardia Civil in Motril.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s environmental group, Seprona, rescued the five kittens from a bin in Velez de Benaudalla after a woman allegedly dumped them there.

The incident was reported to police after a neighbour heard mewing coming from the bins, causing officers from Motril to come out and search for the kittens.

A 79-year-old woman is reportedly now under investigation for crimes against animals. The woman allegedly told police her cat had had a litter of kittens that she did not want.

Officers have now handed over the animals to rescue association SOS Animales Salobreña to be cared for.

The news comes after the Guardia Civil in Granada opened an investigation into a 63-year-old man into a crime of suspected animal abuse, relating to the neglect of a pony in Almuñecar.

The Motril Seprona unit of the Guardia Civil had received reports of a pony on a farm in Almuñecar with “obvious signs of abandonment”, and upon visiting the reported location, the officers found a pony whose hooves had grown and were preventing him from walking.

The officers returned to the farm the next day with a vet who said the animal had symptoms of “laminitis.”

The owner told the Guardia Civil officers that he had not cut the pony’s hooves for more than a year because he had called the farrier many times and he had not appeared, but later on he said that he did not have sufficient money to meet the veterinary expenses that the animal needed.

The Seprona officers contacted the Andalusian Horse Rescue Centre in Malaga to take the pony into care at their facilities, and the centre has given the pony the veterinary treatment that the animal required.

