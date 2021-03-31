Police in Spain’s Catalonia Start First PCR Checks At French Border.

Spanish national police in northern Catalonia in Spain have begun to conduct checks on travellers crossing the land border with France as Spain’s PCR requirement came into effect on Tuesday, March 30.

Truck drivers, cross-border workers, and people who live within 30 km from the border are exempt from the measure that was published in Spain’s official gazette on March 27 “based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and applying reciprocity criteria.”

To be able to cross the border into Spain from France, PCR tests were to have to been carried out within 72 hours prior to entering the country. Those arriving from France—as well as other “high-risk” countries—by boat or plane, have had to show proof of a negative PCR to enter Spain since November 23, 2020.

Until mid-March, the number of infections had been steadily falling in Spain but has started to climb again, with government figures showing 7,586 new cases in 24 hours on Friday, raising the overall number to 3,255,324 and more than 75,000 deaths.

In France, however, daily cases have nearly doubled since the start of the month, reaching over 45,000 on Thursday, raising the overall number around 4,466,000 with more than 93,000 deaths.

Travel to and from Andorra

Travel between Catalonia and Andorra is currently restricted to permanent residents of Andorra and its neighbouring Alt Urgell county. Catalan and Andorran authorities have, however, agreed to possibly reopen the border to all other residents after Easter if the state of the pandemic does not worsen.

