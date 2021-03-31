Police force bans alcohol in parks as heatwave hits large parts of UK and reports of disorder grow.

The sun is out, and the UK’s lockdown is slowly coming to an end, so it’s the perfect time for a picnic. However, people in Nottingham will now have to miss what some will see as a vital ingredient.

Local police have imposed a ban on bringing alcohol to city parks, after reports of disorder and large amounts of litter being left behind. If anyone wants to bring some cans of G&T or bottles of beer to their gathering they will now risk a £70 (€81) fine and having it seized.

A dispersal order has been put in place after large crowds gathered in one of Nottingham’s park as lockdown restrictions were eased yesterday. Footage posted on social media showed fights, dozens of people drinking and totally ignoring social distancing rules, leaving behind rubbish at Nottingham Arboretum.

The scenes led the leader of Nottingham City Council to call for everyone to take personal responsibility for sticking to rules as they are eased. Councillor David Mellen said a selfish minority had abused the easing of restrictions, adding;

‘We have all made sacrifices over the last year to keep each other safe. ‘Over 600 local people have died due to the virus. We owe it to their families, to each other and to frontline workers not to jeopardise the strides we have made towards reducing the spread of Covid by acting so thoughtlessly and recklessly.

‘The road map is a cautious way out of this terrible situation and we all need to abide strictly to its rules. They currently allow up to six people or two households to meet outside but other necessary precautions such as social distancing remain in place.’

Mr Mellen said that from today, alcohol will be seized from people entering parks, amid an increased police presence.

