Poems on demand in Orihuela

MAR EZCURRA: Orihuela’s Culture councillor with one of the dispensers Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA town hall has installed five automatic “poetry dispensers” in different parts of the city.

The dispensers will grant, on demand, “wishes” in the shape of poems by the late Orihuela-born poet Miguel Hernandez, explained city hall’s Culture councillor Mar Ezcurra.

The dispensers can be found at the city’s Sorzano de Tejada Museum, Hernandez’s own house, which is now a museum, as well as the Marina Moliner public library, the Casa de la Juventud youth centre and Orihuela Costa town hall.

The wishes come under the headings of Desire, Freedom, Love, Justice and Kiss.  Just press a button and the dispenser will supply a corresponding Hernandez poem.

“The poet responds with works from his own marvellous universe, permitting us to leave with a wish turned into poetry in our pockets,” Ezcurra said.

