Pharmacies linked to steroids gang

STEROIDS HAUL: Thousands of doses of bodybuilding drugs and others to counteract side-efects Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil arrested 14 Spanish men and a Ukrainian who allegedly trafficked anabolic steroids in the Vega Baja and Valencia.

Three men and two women are also under investigation for involvement with the group.

The arrests were the result of an operation launched in 2018 after the Guardia Civil found anabolic steroids in a car during a routine check.

Their enquiries led them to a group who imported the steroids from Europe, China and South America.  Investigators also found that these were illicitly distributed in three pharmacies in Almoradi and San Miguel de Salinas as well as two sports nutrition shops in Torrevieja and Almoradi.

In all, Guardia Civil officers seized 7,365 doses of various drugs which, as well as anabolic steroids included others to reduce their side-effects of impotence and unwanted breast tissue.

As well as €11,154 in cash and two top-of-the-range vehicles worth €90,000, officers also confiscated two Policia Local uniforms.


These had been used in the past by one of the trafficers in so-called “vuelco” operations when rival drugs gangs robbed each other’s supplies.

