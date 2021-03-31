Number of Andalucia companies exporting to UK rose last year

THE number of companies in Andalucia which export to the United Kingdom rose by 135 per cent in 2020.

Most exports to the UK are agricultural food products and essential products, according to a report in national Spanish daily La Razon.

The number of companies went from 603 in January 2020 to 1,420 in January 2021, however, sales to the United Kingdom fell by 28 per cent by the end of the Brexit transition period, ending at €141.5 million.

According to the report presented by the Head of the Department for Economic Transformation, Rogelio Velasco, businesses exporting to the UK rose by 3.9 per cent, to 1,202 companies, while that the total number of firms that sold anywhere abroad fell by 13 per cent over the past year.

The disparity between the figures is due to the fact that, although more companies sell to the UK, the volume and turnover of what is marketed is lower.

The report clarifies that this marked drop in trade flow with the United Kingdom is mainly caused by the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 and trade flow is now more complicated.

The pandemic has also had a direct impact and Andalucia’s total sales abroad have fallen by 17.2 per cent and €2.22 billion.

Meanwhile, UK investment in production in Andalucia in 2020 amounted to €36.6 million.

