New scheme launched to increase NHS staff assault convictions.

OPERATION Cavell is a new initiative which will see a senior officer review all reports of assaults and hate crime against NHS staff.

Following a three-month pilot, the NHS, Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have been working in partnership to launch the scheme today, Wednesday, March 31, which aims to increase convictions and protect NHS staff on the frontline.

As well as senior police officer involvement, senior welfare and support staff within the NHS will be brought on board to help those who have been a victim of such crimes.

A pilot scheme took place across five London boroughs between October 2020 and January 2021, in Lambeth, Southwark, Bromley, Croydon, and Sutton.

The pilot looked at 63 investigations and had a 26.45 per cent charge rate, according to the Met.

Before Op Cavell, over a three-month period, 30 NHS and London Ambulance Service (LAS) assaults were recorded and revealed only 6.6 per cent resulted in a charge.

One of the biggest challenges officers and NHS staff face is that many NHS workers feel being assaulted is “part of the job”.

Prior to the pilot, 50 per cent of NHS staff in London who were assaulted would not support an investigation whereas the last three months has seen that number drop to 25 per cent.

Martin Machray, Joint Regional Chief Nurse for NHS England & Improvement – London, said: “The last year of the pandemic has shone a light on the selflessness and dedication of NHS staff. All our staff should be able to come into work without fear of violence, injury or abuse.

“We therefore welcome the rollout of this important initiative across mental health services in London and we hope it will help protect and support our wonderful colleagues.”

Over the past three months alone NHS and LAS colleagues have been punched, kicked, spat at, urinated on, strangled, thrown across a room, had faeces thrown on them and been racially abused.

Chief Inspector Luke Mooney, from the MPS, who led the pilot, said: “We are determined to make sure our NHS staff feel confident to report assaults or hate crime. There is no place in society for such abuse. Operation Cavell, in partnership with CPS, will be focussed on ensuring offenders are brought to justice in line with assault on emergency worker legislation.

“The roll-out will see cases of assault on NHS staff be treated the same way that Operation Hampshire does for assaults on police officers, which has seen charge rates in some boroughs as high as 75%. The process will ensure all crimes are dealt with by specialised and dedicated police investigators.

