Man Dies From Drowning At El Sillón Beach In Torrox

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, on Tuesday 30, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, and the Torrox Civil Protection unit, to an incident on El Sillón beach, in the Málaga municipality of Torrox.

The services were mobilised to a location just 200 meters from the Torrox lighthouse – which is next to the remains of a castle destroyed during the War of Independence – on El Sillón beach, after 112 received a call just before 7pm in the evening from a member of the public reporting that a middle-aged man had been dragged unconscious from the sea, onto the beach, and was in need of urgent medical attention.

Medical staff from the EPES 061 ambulance tried to resuscitate the man but sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene, and an investigation is underway by the relevant authorities to determine the circumstances of his death, but his identity has not yet been released, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.