NATIONAL POLICE in Vizcaya arrested a man accused of encouraging terrorist attacks against Moroccans.

The detainee had numerous followers on his social media accounts on which he published videos in which he threatened Moroccan people and interests and encouraged people to commit extremely violent acts of terrorism against them.

The man, who was arrested by National Police in the town of Basauri in Vizcaya and is described as having a radical, extreme right ideology, has now been remanded in prison.

He encouraged his followers to commit violent acts against people and institutions with ties to Morocco both in Spain and abroad.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the National Court Prosecutor’s Office by police in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tenerife, San Sebastian and Bilbao.

The investigation began in December when the police learned of the threats that the man was publishing on social media, which were extremely serious and violent, and discovered that he was obsessed with the Moroccans and especially with the pro-Moroccan Sahrawi community.

He had several accounts and more than 20,000 followers, both Spanish and foreigners.

His videos were self-made and in them he justified or claimed authorship for terrorist acts against Moroccans. Once he was identified, he was immediately arrested and his home was searched. Police seized electric equipment, telephones and documents of interest which are now being examined by the officers.

The man arrested for encouraging terrorist attacks against Moroccans has since been remanded in prison by Central Court Number Three.

Source: Policia Nacional