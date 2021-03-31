Major remodelling of Motril paseo planned to mark 175th anniversary.

THE Paseo de Las Explanadas in Motril is to undergo a comprehensive refurbishment in celebration of its 175th anniversary.

The last transformation of the main leisure area was 40 years ago and the council has begun drafting a project to give it a major overhaul.

Since 1846, the paseo has been a hub for social, cultural, and leisure activities in Motril and as the town has grown, the square too has changed over the years to adapt to the new generations who have grown up playing in and around the central square.

And now it faces its fifth comprehensive remodeling, which will result in a completely transformed promenade with plans to recreate the original architectural design.

The space will be opened up with wooded areas for the public.

Motril Council will cover the cost of the project with funds from the Plan for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA) and will create a commission, led by the Public Works Department, to draft a scheme which is expected to start before the summer.

As yet, the local authority has not disclosed a budget or timescale.

“We want it to be a lasting reform for the people of Motril, even if it has to be undertaken in several phases,” said the mayor, Luisa García Chamorro.

The last major refurb of the square took place in 1980.

