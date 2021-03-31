Jail for Lovers Who Robbed Disabled Couple and Left Them in Darkness

JAIL for lovers who robbed a disabled couple and left them in darkness after cutting the power off.

Dafydd Llewellyn, aged 26, and Stacey Kempson, aged 30, were jailed after having robbed a disabled couple at knifepoint after breaking into their house wearing face coverings and threatening to slit the throat of the disabled woman.

The evil pair have been jailed for a total of 22 years after they appeared at Warwick Crown Court. The pair had also carjacked an 81-year-old pensioner in Warwickshire and threatened him with a gun.

Judge Sylvia de Bertodano spoke of how the couple had broken into the house in Chelmsley Wood in Solihull in June 2018, and threatened the disabled couple. The judge said that, ‘The two of you are here because you have pleaded guilty to some really serious offences.

‘In the first they were watching TV when you two climbed into their house wearing face coverings.

‘You, Mr Llewellyn, were carrying a large Rambo knife which you put to the face of [the wife] while you demanded her valuables and threatened to slit her throat.

‘You, Miss Kempson, had a screwdriver which you were using as a weapon.

‘You went to the kitchen and [the husband] followed, and you threw him to the floor. So you too were using violence.

‘Having taken their possessions and having terrified them, you, in a final act, disconnected their electricity, so these two disabled people were left in a darkened house, having just been subjected to this ordeal.’

Llewellyn has been jailed for 15 years, while Kempson has been sentenced to 7 years in jail.

