Homeless man shot by police released from hospital after four months

A HOMELESS man who was shot by an officer from Barcelona’s urban guard has been released from hospital after four months.

He has gone back to living on the streets having declined the offer of a place in a centre and is considering pressing charges against the officer.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Hungarian Marjan C, was shot in the stomach on November 21, 2020, and was “close to death” according to the Arrels Foundation. He has now been released from Sant Pau Hospital and the association is awaiting his decision to appear as part of the accusation if the case goes to court. He has been given a court-appointed lawyer.

The association may still take the case to trial even if the victim decides not to do so.

Meanwhile, charges were brought against him by the Guardia Urbana for attacking an officer of the law and in the first few days he was in hospital he remained in custody.

The events took place at around 7pm in Paseo de Sant Joan when he approached officers with a large knife and behaving in an aggressive manner, according to the municipal police, who had been caused to the scene by residents in the area who had complained about him.

As can be seen in videos of the events, he approached the police with the knife until one of them fired two shots.

Meanwhile, the Arrels Foundation has denied the man being aggressive and says the officer acted out of “prejudice towards the homeless”.

The officer had to hand his gun as evidence and was off the streets for some time while he didn’t have it, but still remains on the force.

An investigation was opened which left it in the hands of the public prosecutor and court to determine whether or not he acted correctly.

