Glastonbury Festival Alternative Announced

The organisers of Glastonbury have announced an alternative festival set to take place in May.

The festival’s co-organiser, Emily Eavis, announced the news, saying the event will be named ‘Live at Worthy Farm,’ and will see bands performing from the festival site.

Ticket holders will be able to stream the performances in what is being described as a “global event.”

Among the artists set to play include Coldplay, as well as Haim and Michael Kiwanuka.

Eavis said: “It’s going to be like the festival but without the people.

“What we’re hoping is that people watch this from home, and they have a moment and get into the spirit of the festival.”

The event, which will also involve “a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by some very special guests,” is being directed by Paul Douglas.

The money raised by Live at Worthy Farm will support the festival’s chosen charities, and will also “help secure its return in 2022.”

Organisers were forced to cancel Glastonbury, which attracts around 200,000 visitors, for a second year running due to the pandemic.

