Gay couple threatened in their own garden by builders in Gloucestershire.

AN investigation is underway by police after a gay couple were subjected to ongoing homophobic slurs and abuse which culminated in multiple threats of violence.

Chris Copley-Hammond aged 49, and husband John also aged 49, have suffered from months of abuse at their family home in Stroud in Gloucestershire. The couple have two young sons and have been left frightened by the ongoing onslaught from neighbouring builders.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking of the ongoing abuse John said, ‘We’ve been left really frightened. I wasn’t sure whether to report it to the police, but it is a hate crime. We can’t live like this in our own home.’

Chris spoke of how the pair had been bullied at school and that these events have made memories resurface. Chris said, ‘It’s really quite upsetting – we’re both 49 years old now, but we were both bullied at school, and it does bring up those feelings again.

‘A lot of the comments they have made are ridiculous homophobic things that were said as slurs in the 70s.

‘To hear stuff like that in this day and age is just unbelievable.’

Property developers Bales Homes Ltd have removed the subcontractors responsible for the incidents from the site, and have apologised.

Siobhan Baillie, the Conservative MP for Stroud spoke of the abuse that the pair have suffered and explained that, ‘In the 21st century it is unacceptable that this sort of homophobic abuse is still in our society.

‘No-one should have to put up with it, particularly not in their own home. The law protects gay people from such abuse.

‘I hope the police will thoroughly investigate what has happened, and if they find sufficient evidence an offence has been committed they should ensure charges are brought.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gay Couple Threatened in Own Garden by Builders in Gloucestershire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.