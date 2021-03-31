Easter is a time to ensure that tourists and visitors are kept safe.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday March 30, Balearic Government Ministers Patricia Gómez and Mercedes Garrido explained that they would be keeping a close eye on compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

This decision was made following the slight increase in infections on Mallorca, the arrival of German tourists and the forthcoming Easter holidays.

The watchword is to ensure that everyone is protected as much as possible and with a growing number of visitors to the islands as well as more people circulating generally, it is important that there is no relaxation in behaviour.

With bars and restaurants still having to stop at 5pm with a requirement for customers to finish and leave within 15 minutes and a 10pm curfew, many visitors will be unable to cause too many problems in the streets.

Hotels are also affected as although they can serve meals until 10pm, their bars have to also close at 5pm and guests are not allowed to invite non-family members to their rooms.

One major complaint appeared to be the requirement for people to wear face masks on beaches but at the last minute, the Spanish Government agreed that the decision to implement this could be devolved to the Regional Government which has reportedly decided against the rule.

This is only the case where sensible social distancing may be observed and should there be two groups of people who don’t cohabit then face masks will be required and the maximum size groups generally will be limited to six.

The ongoing wearing of face masks however will be subject to further negotiations with Madrid once Easter is over.

Drones will be used on the beaches and possibly in other areas where people may congregate and if anyone is spotted breaking the rules then police will be advised and after sanctioning those involved, fines may follow.

Drinking is groups is not allowed anywhere especially not on beaches or in public areas but the rules are clear concerning who can enter homes so no parties are allowed either.

Generally speaking, those visiting Mallorca on vacation are not typical ‘party animals’ so it is hoped that they will be sufficiently mature to respect the rules and the Balearic Government has also appealed to residents not to take risks.