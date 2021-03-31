Driver who left motorcyclist seriously injured at scene of accident arrested

A DRUNK driver who caused an accident and left a man seriously injured at the scene has been arrested in Barcelona.

The Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a man, 26, from Cubelles, who caused an accident in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured at kilometre 46.2 of the C-246 in Vilanova i la Geltru, in Barcelona.

The police discovered that the accident had occurred because the driver of the car had failed to let the motorcyclist pass, despite having right of way.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, including several broken bones, and was taken to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in a very serious condition. He remains in the ICU in a very serious condition.

The driver fled the scene, but the Mossos found his seriously damaged vehicle parked on an urbanisation. He had parked in such a way that he had tried to hide the damage sustained during the accident. There was a half-empty bottle of alcohol in the car.

The owner of the vehicle was found in nearby house and he tried to say that the damage to his vehicle had been caused when he crashed into a pavement.

He was breathalysed and found to have more than double the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

He appeared in court and has been released with charges of causing bodily harm through serious reckless behaviour, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

