‘Covid-friendly’ cancer care at home extended for 1,000’s more patients.

THOUSANDS of people with cancer can benefit from ‘Covid-friendly’ treatments from home, the NHS announced today.

More than 30 different drugs are available to treat patients, offering benefits such as fewer hospital visits or a reduced impact on their immune system, said the health service.

Around 8,000 people have already benefitted from the treatment ‘swaps’ since April helping to maintain cancer treatment in the face of coronavirus with more than 250,000 people starting treatment for cancer since the start of the pandemic.

“The NHS is funding effective and less risky treatment ‘swaps’ for patients during the pandemic, and patient access to these drugs will now be extended until the summer, with the potential to extend until the end of March next year,” said the NHS in a statement.

Targeted hormone therapies such as enzalutamide for prostate cancer and broadened use of lenalidomide in the treatment of myeloma – bone marrow cancer – are among the options available for clinicians to choose from.

The COVID-friendly cancer treatments are among a string of NHS innovations that have helped patients to access treatment safely throughout the pandemic.

The NHS also made up to 10,000 chemo deliveries to patients’ doorsteps during the first wave of the virus, introduced COVID-secure surgery hubs and fast-tracked stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) which requires five doses rather than up to 30 with standard radiotherapy.

This cuts the number of hospital visits that potentially vulnerable cancer patients need to make.

NHS England has also introduced new ways of testing patients for cancer including by piloting mini cameras that patients can swallow to test for bowel cancer.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS clinical director for cancer said: “Cancer has been a priority throughout the pandemic which is why NHS staff have fast-tracked patient access to more convenient and kinder treatments to provide as many people as possible with safe and effective care, even as the NHS cared for more than 380 000 people seriously ill with Covid.

“Extending the use of ‘Covid friendly’ treatments for cancer is another example of how we are embracing the full range of treatment options and bringing the NHS to patients at home in many cases.

