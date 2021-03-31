Cádiz 112 Emergency Services Attend 50 Incidents In Five Hours

CÁDIZ 112 Emergency Services Attend To More Than 50 Incidents In Five Hours With The High Wind Conditions



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service in the province of Cádiz, has already reported attending to more than 50 incidents today (Wednesday 31), between 9am and 2pm, relating to accidents caused by the sudden high wind weather conditions.

Incidents reported by 112 included damage caused by, or to, falling trees and branches, loose awnings, traffic signs, detached metal structures, and displacement of urban furniture, not only in the capital but in the municipalities of, Rota, Chiclana de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, San Fernando, Puerto Serrano, Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa María, Arcos de la Frontera, and Puerto Real.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One incident attended by the EPES 061 service was to aid a 70-year-old woman who was injured, and taken to the hospital, when a tree fell over in the Plaza Aladro, in Jerez de la Frontera.

On Calle Brigadier Tofiño in Cádiz capital, several branches fell from trees and caused damage to vehicles parked on public roads, and many calls were received from San Fernando, El Puerto de Santa María and Jerez de la Frontera for containers displaced by the wind that ended up obstructing the roads.

Road Maintenance services were kept occupied removing trees and fallen objects on the A-372 in Arcos de la Frontera, on the N-340 in Tarifa, on the A-381 in Medina Sidonia, and Alcalá de los Gazules, and on the AP-4 in Jerez de la Frontera, among others.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has placed an orange alarm on the area until 00:00 on Thursday, with winds of up to 90 km/h forecast in the Litoral and the countryside of Cádiz, while a yellow warning for 80 km/h winds will also remain in force, until 3:00 am tomorrow, in the Strait and in the Grazalema region.