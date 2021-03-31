Brits Could Get Extra September BANK HOLIDAY To Boost Tourism.



Brits could be inline for an extra week’s bank holiday break in September to give tourism a boost after the Covid crisis – if pleas from the industry are listened to.

Currently, under the lockdown roadmap, there are stages of restrictions easing up. This includes the return of the hospitality sector and hairdressers and the beauty industry from April 12, alongside non essential retail.

May 17 could see holidays abroad return, with indoor mixing finally allowed too, and overnight stays. June 24 is tentatively scheduled as the date all restrictions will lift.

The sector has called for the extra break to make up for a “devastatingly hard year” which has seen visitor numbers plummet across leading tourist attractions.

Bernard Donoghue, the director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, said it had been a “devastatingly hard year” for British tourism. And he suggested the government consider introducing a new bank holiday in September to “thank the NHS and key workers and help the tourism industry repair our balance sheets”.

Mr Donoghue said tourism had been “hit first, hit hardest and will take longest to recover”. And also questioned Government rules over keeping indoor attractions – such as museums and galleries – shut in April because they will miss both the April and May Day bank holidays.

His comments came alongside the annual attendance figures for Britain’s visitor attractions which confirmed some venues, including Royal Museums Greenwich, seeing a fall in numbers of 90 per cent or more, The Times reports.

Outdoor attractions, however, fared better with three — Kew Gardens, Chester Zoo and RHS Wisley — making the top ten visitor attractions in Britain for the first time.

The total number of visits in 2020 to the main tourist sites was 45.4 million, a 70 per cent decline on the 151 million in 2019. The gardens at Stowe had the smallest drop overall with only 7 per cent fewer visitors in 2020.

