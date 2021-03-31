Balearic Government committed to fighting colon cancer

THE Balearic Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs plans to implement the Colon Cancer Screening Programme in the West area during 2021 on a pilot basis.

It then intends to take to the road to expand the program to take in 100 per cent of the target population of the Islands by 2024

According to data from the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation, every year about 300 people die of colorectal cancer in the Balearic Islands – the most common cancer in the archipelago -, hence the importance of prevention and early detection.

In terms of prevention, healthy lifestyles and habits play an important role and the following precautions are recommended;

Avoid smoking any type of tobacco. If you smoke, quit completely. Do not drink alcohol. If drunk, let it be occasionally and moderately. Follow a high-fibre diet, which increases the consumption of whole grains (whole and unrefined), fruits and vegetables. Do not eat red meat (beef, beef, pork, lamb, horse or goat) and derivatives. Processed meat — sausages, ham, and canned meat — has undergone a process of transformation such as salting, curing, fermentation, smoking, among others. Following a complete Mediterranean diet ensures a good supply of these nutrients. Avoid metabolic syndrome: obesity, abdominal obesity and diabetes. Practice physical activity. Go to the health centre in case of alarm signals and symptoms or if there is a personal history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory disease, a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps.

The target population is between 50 and 69 years old with a screening every two years to detect hidden blood in stools.

The implementation of the Program began in 2015 in Tramuntana, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera but had to be stopped as a result of the state of alarm.

It is currently back in operation in Mallorca and Ibiza, although conditioned by the different waves of the pandemic.