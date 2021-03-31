BABY SURVIVES being thrown from a burning third-floor apartment after a fire broke out at a flat in France.

As the blaze broke out at the flat in France passers-by began to climb up the building and form a “human chain” in order to help save the baby and his parents, who were trapped in the third story apartment. The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and images were captured as a baby flew through the air and passers-by climbed the building in the western city of Nantes.

Thick smoke had enveloped the apartment as the baby and his parents fought to make it out alive from the blaze.

A local emergency services source spoke of the fire and explained how, ‘Very brave locals saw the fire, and began to climb up the building to carry out a rescue,

‘The mother and father were slowly lowered down the side of the building, but in the meantime, the baby was simply thrown out of a window.

‘Thankfully, a mattress had been placed on the floor, so the baby was not as badly injured as might be expected.’

Johanna Rolland, the Mayor of Nantes, has recognised the heroism of the people involved in the rescue and said, ‘People were rescued thanks to the bravery and heroism of the young people present there who formed a human chain as they climbed to the third floor of the building to snatch them from the flames.

‘Respect and Recognition for these young people!’

