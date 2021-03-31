Autistic teen robbed ‘at knifepoint’ on way to visit his dad’s care home in Coventry.

A TEEN with autism was shockingly robbed at knifepoint after he left school and went to look after his dad at the care home where his dad lives. Matthew Young, aged 15, had just left school and had been walking through Coventry when two men wanted to use his phone. After Matthew refused to lend them the phone, they threatened him at knifepoint and took his phone.

According to police this is only one of a series of robberies in the area that took place on March 24 and involved schoolchildren being robbed.

Matthew’s mum Dawn spoke about how the attack has affected the young teen and explained that, “Matt’s world has been sent into a spin. The emotional roller coaster, tears, anger, frustration.

“His sense of security was totally threatened, impacting his relationship, memories and time spent with his dad, which is fading daily.”

Matthew though is determined to not let the attack define him and he explained by a prepared statement that, “I will not permit this horrendous threat on my life to define me. I want to live my life everyday with a purpose to do God’s will and live life to the max – live every day like it’s your last.

“You never know what today or tomorrow will bring. Life can change in a split second as I found out.”

