ANDALUCIA is reportedly planning a major concert like the one held recently in Barcelona to test anti-Covid measures.

The Councillor for Culture, Patricia del Pozo, reported that the Junta de Andalucia is planning to hold an event similar to the Love of Lesbian concert held on Saturday, March 27, at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona with 5,000 people who previously underwent tests to check for Covid. All of the 5,000 ticket holders provided a negative PCR test on the spot. Only six people tested positive and were not allowed to enter.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She did not give more details of the event although she added that it won’t be quite as large.

She also added that for the Junta de Andalucia departments of Presidency and Health, it is a priority to be able to hold live cultural events at which health safety is guaranteed.

This comes as the Sevilla Bullfighting fair, amongst other spectacles, are awaiting authorisation based on the capacities which the Junta de Andalucia decides to allow at such events.

The organisers of the bullfighting fair request being able to hold the event with 50 per cent capacity in a bullring and proposed that the audience present a negative PCR to be allowed access.

At the same time, a company has offered to do free PCR tests for the audience at bullfights at La Maestranza bullring.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia planning major live event to test Covid safety measures”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.